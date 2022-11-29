There's something about old computers that is both exciting and comforting. We can step back in time and look at the technology of the past with a newfound appreciation for these electromechanical marvels. This film, made in 1970, gives us a glimpse into the world of computers at the time. These "counting machine" computers are clunky, noisy, and very basic, but they were the cutting-edge technology of the time.
This 1970 educational film about computers has a great retro vibe
