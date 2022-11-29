This 1970 educational film about computers has a great retro vibe

Mark Frauenfelder

There's something about old computers that is both exciting and comforting. We can step back in time and look at the technology of the past with a newfound appreciation for these electromechanical marvels. This film, made in 1970, gives us a glimpse into the world of computers at the time. These "counting machine" computers are clunky, noisy, and very basic, but they were the cutting-edge technology of the time.