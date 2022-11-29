Three migrants stowed away on a ship's rudder for 11-day voyage from Nigeria

Three migrants from Nigeria stowed away on top of an oil/chemical tanker's rudder for an 11-day voyager from Lagos to the Canary Islands. That's where the Spanish coast guard rescued the men. From The Guardian:

Perilous crossings to the Canaries from north Africa have increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.

In October 2020, four people stowed away on the rudder of an oil tanker from Lagos, hiding for 10 days before they were discovered by police as the vessel came into Las Palmas.

Spanish data shows migration by sea to the archipelago jumped 51% in the first five months of the year compared with a year earlier.