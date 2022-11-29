Twitter suspends its Covid-19 misleading information policy

It's unfortunate that Space Karen was tricked into buying Twitter at a vastly inflated price, but it's even more concerning that Twitter is now no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy. "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," it states on its website.

From CNN:

Between January 2020 and September 2022, Twitter suspended more than 11,000 accounts for breaking Covid misinformation rules and removed almost 100,000 pieces of content that violated those rules, according to statistics published by Twitter. The policy received acclaim from medical professionals: In an advisory to technology platforms, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy cited Twitter's rules as an example of what companies should do to combat misinformation.

Responsible social media platforms ensure users are provided with accurate and reliable information, especially during a pandemic. Without proper enforcement of the policy, Twitter users could be exposed to dangerous and false information which could have real-world consequences. But with Musk running things, it's not surprising that Twitter is abandoning its policies. This will undoubtedly lead to an increase in the spread of false information, which could be potentially harmful. It's important that users take extra caution when using the platform, and verify any news or information they come across before sharing it. Additionally, Twitter should be held accountable for abandoning its policy.