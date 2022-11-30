Baby capybaras take their first soak at Shizuoka Zoo

As we recently shared, it's been scientifically proven that capybaras love hot baths. Turns out that finding seems to hold across all ages of capybara. Ten capybara babies were born at Shizuoka Zoo in central Japan this fall, between August and October. Those babies just enjoyed their first hot bath, which the zookeepers enhanced by adding yuzu citrus fruit. NHK World Japan News reports that:

The younger ones dived into the hot water and played around. They provided the visitors with great photo opportunities.

You can watch the babies enjoying their first bath here.