French court rules in favor of man fired for not going out to drink with co-workers

There's more to any job than the duties that are listed when you apply. Outside of the rigors and intricacies of one's professional responsibilities, other work-related hurdles must be cleared daily. One of the largest hurdles in any workplace is navigating the social scene inherent in any job. Unless you work from home, which still requires you to attend regular Zoom meetings, knowing how to deal with your coworkers is of paramount importance.

Learning how to play the game, as it pertains to scaling social hierarchies, will offer more opportunities than anything your performance alone could ever earn. Then again, dealing with the social scene at work can be a massive headache. Why not skip the whole thing?

A French man who frequently refused to join his coworkers for drinks after office hours sued his former employer for being unjustly fired. In the end, a French court ruled that the man has a legal right to be "boring at work" without losing his job.