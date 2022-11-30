French court rules in favor of man fired for not going out to drink with co-workers

There's more to any job than the duties that are listed when you apply. Outside of the rigors and intricacies of one's professional responsibilities, other work-related hurdles must be cleared daily. One of the largest hurdles in any workplace is navigating the social scene inherent in any job. Unless you work from home, which still requires you to attend regular Zoom meetings, knowing how to deal with your coworkers is of paramount importance.
Learning how to play the game, as it pertains to scaling social hierarchies, will offer more opportunities than anything your performance alone could ever earn. Then again, dealing with the social scene at work can be a massive headache. Why not skip the whole thing?
An anonymous French man has won a legal lawsuit against his former company that fired him for "being boring" at the workplace. The case in question was lodged against Cubik Partners, a management consultancy, who claim to be using a 'fun' approach when it comes to team-building activities that included encouraging its staff members to gather in pubs after work hours. According to The Telegraph, Mr. T, the man who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the legal right to be boring at work, as a court in Paris ruled against his employer, deeming the agency wrong to fire him merely for not going out with colleagues.
Reportedly, Mr. T would decline to take part in the company's team-building activities. This resulted in his company firing him for 'professional inadequacy' back in 2015. The management company in its defence stated that the anonymous was a poor listener and difficult to work with. However, in a ruling that was made in the Paris Court of Cassation, it was stated that the man had every right to refuse to go to a party after work hours. In addition to this, the court further ordered the company to pay its former employee £2,574 (approximately Rs. 2.54 lakh) in damage.