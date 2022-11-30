Spectacular selfie of NASA's Orion spacecraft, the Earth, and the Moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft captured his spectacular selfie from a distance of 268,563 miles from Earth, the farthest a spaceship built for humans has ever gone. The first mission in the Artemis program—which in 2025 (at the soonest) will return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972—Orion traveled approximately more than 40,000 miles beyond the Moon and will return to the Earth on December 11. The image above was taken by a camera mounted on one of Orion's solar arrays.

You can track the Artemis I mission in real time here.