Two idiots steal ATM, then accidentally set their car on fire while trying to grab the loot (video)

Portland police are on the lookout for two gentlemen in Oregon who crashed their van into a convenience store, stole an ATM, then tried to crack open the machine — only to start a huge fire in their van. And it was all caught on two separate cameras. Police have released the video below — including photos of one of the suspects sporting a "distinctive jacket" — in hopes that someone will be able to identify the dumb and dumber duo. You can also find more details here.

Front page thumbnail image: Courtesy of Portland Police