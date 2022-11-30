Woman on plane bit fellow passenger and attempted to open the exit door mid-flight because Jesus told her to

On Saturday, a woman on a Southwest flight from Houston, Texas to Columbus, Ohio attempted to open an exit door mid-flight. The 34-year-old shoved a flight attendant as she lunged for the exit door and attempted to open it. After the flight attendants restrained her, she requested a window seat but was denied the privilege. Further enraged, she again tried to open the door but was tackled by another passenger who she then bit on the thigh.

According to an FBI complaint, she had informed he other passenger that "Jesus told her to open the plane door."

The pilot made an emergency landing in Arkansas where the woman was arrested and the bitten passenger received a hepatitis shot and antibiotics.

"The woman faces two federal charges: assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interference with flight crew members and attendants," reports Yahoo! News.