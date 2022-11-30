World's largest volcano in Hawaii has erupted, and it's stunning to watch (video)

It's been quite a week on Hawaii's Big Island, with two active volcanoes — Mauna Loa and Kilauea — erupting at once. Video shared yesterday by the US Geological Survey (see below, make sure your sound is up!) shows Mauna Loa's stunning, candy-orange lava fountains reaching 148 ft in height, followed by another clip showing vibrant, thick stony lava — known as 'a'ā lava — flowing from the same volcano.

Sharing with you this evening, video from #MaunaLoa 's NE Rift Zone. At ~11 am on Nov 29, 2022, the lava fountains were measured at 35-40 meters (115-148 ft) in height. The second video shows an 'a'ā lava flow several meters (yards) thick, moving to the northeast. #MaunaLoaErupts pic.twitter.com/OoOK9kl2y5

From CNN:

The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.

The leading edge of the lava flow gushing out of Mauna Loa is about 4.5 miles away from Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency's website said Wednesday morning.

"It does not pose a threat to any communities at this time," the agency said. But parking along the highway is prohibited between mile markers 16 to 31, and any vehicles left there could be towed.

Just 21 miles away from Mauna Loa, another active volcano in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park keeps erupting. While Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years this week, its neighbor Kilauea has been erupting since last year.

Despite the dual eruptions, Gov. David Ige said it's still safe to visit the Big Island.