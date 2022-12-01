An architect breaks down the architecture and design of 5 sci-fi films

Dami Lee might be an architect, but she's also an astute student of film. In this video, she combines these interests as she looks at the buildings and other design elements in 5 pieces of sci-fi media and discusses how these design choices contribute to what their creators were trying to say. She looks at Ex Machina, Downsizing, BLAME!, Elysium, and Inception.

She labels the video 5 sci-fi movies, but it's really 4 films and a manga comic. She wasn't happy with the physical depictions of BLAME! in the Netflix version, so she covers the original manga source material (which was created by an architect).