Cat proves to be surprisingly competent piano player

For all the things one can say about social media—grinding our attention spans down into nothing, promoting vanity and conspicuous consumption—I have this to say for it: it makes long-distance collaboration easier than ever. Take, for instance, this improvised jazz trio consisting of a bassist, a drummer… and a cat?

A recent collaboration with Barney the Piano Cat, bassist Jeffin Rodegheri, and drummer Julio Ortega. pic.twitter.com/HdqHUo8qgW — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) October 18, 2022

Barney the Piano Cat, as he's called, is evidently quite a prolific musician in his own right, proving that one doesn't need opposable thumbs to sound good. It's just good to see someone carrying the mantle of our dear departed Keyboard Cat and keeping the fantastical feline spirit alive.