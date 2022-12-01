Dumb Ways to Die, 10 years later

The viral Dumb Ways to Die video celebrated its tenth anniversary at the end of November, so it only seems right to revisit it now. The original video is nothing more than a cute song and an animation, showcasing people meeting their unfortunate and often comedic demises with a healthy amount of stylization to keep it lighthearted. It was originally produced as a safety PSA for Metro Trains Melbourne, but the catchy song and endearing visuals made it a viral hit beyond any Australian marketing executive's wildest dreams.

In the intervening years, the PSA has gone on to spawn sequels, holiday spinoffs, and – bafflingly – a series of mobile games. It may be true that it's become a bit distanced from its civic-minded origins, but who could say no to watching an adorable bean go splat?

I thought so.