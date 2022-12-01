Offering questionable parenting advice and threats for students, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey knows how to hold a press conference! Ivey believes that voters in his county long to return to biblical times and thinks children should live in fear.
Florida sheriff announces old-time punishments like disfigurement are back for school kids
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- florida
America's worst homeowners association is, of course, in Florida
Five former and current board members on a Florida homeowners association stole $2m of residents' money, prosecutors in Miami say, and the theft, fraud and money laundering charges so far filed are not the end of it: "This case is not closed," State Attorney Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. "These are not the… READ THE REST
Federal judge blocks Florida's "positively dystopian" new school censorship law
The "Stop WOKE" act limited how schools in Florida taught slavery, racism, gender trouble and the rest of it. A Florida judge yesterday put the brakes on it, describing it as "positively dystopian" and comparing it from the outset to the pervasive censorship of the regime fictionalized in George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. Lawyers acting for… READ THE REST
Charlie Crist goes after DeSantis for his cruel and costly hoax perpetrated on desperate people
Fred Flinstone lookalike Ron DeSantis was swallowing hard at tonight's Florida gubernatorial debate, when his candidate Charlie Crist went after him for his horrific treatment of desperate migrants by flying them to Martha's Vineyard. Not only did it cost Florida taxpayers a fortune, but it also made innocent people's lives miserable. Transcript: I thought what… READ THE REST
Skip the shipping times. Gift someone a new language this season with Rosetta Stone.
Sometimes, the holidays sneak up on us. You have to buy someone a present, but you don't know what to get them — and of course, there's the fear it won't show up on time to be under the tree Christmas morning. That's why our Last Chance sale is an excellent opportunity. It provides great… READ THE REST
Buying a holiday gift for a golf lover? This golf simulator is guaranteed to arrive by Christmas.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's nothing more nerve-wracking than wondering if the holiday gifts you ordered will arrive on time. Unfortunately, on-time delivery is hardly promised this season, except during our Last Chance Shipping Sale.… READ THE REST
Missed Cyber Monday? You can still get this Microsoft Surface Pro 5 for $400
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's time for some holiday shopping, and if you're not doing it online, you'll be, well, in line. Since there aren't many folks who find hanging out at big box stores… READ THE REST