Here's the trailer for the new Indiana Jones movie featuring a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford

Here's the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth in the Indy series slated for release on June 30, 2023. The film—set during the 1960s Space Race—features a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, as seen in the trailer. Also keep your eyes peeled for what can only be a Millennium Falcon easter egg.

"I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things… things I can't explain," Indy says. "I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, but how hard you believe it."

(Thanks, Emmett Kaufman!)