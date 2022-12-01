Kari Lake encourages her voters to get arrested in order to help her become Arizona's governor (video)

Straight from the Donald Trump insurrection playbook, Arizona's Kari Lake encourages her GQP base to break the law if that's what it takes to install her as governor.

"I wish that somebody would say, 'You know what? Arrest me then. I don't care,'" the desperate midterm loser suggested on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast (see video below). "We need people with courage to say, 'Class what felony? Go ahead. Go for it. Arrest me.' Because this is a botched election.'"

For her sake, she should hope her gullible fans don't take her up on her half-baked plot. Apparently, the failed gubernatorial candidate is so consumed with stealing the election, she forgets she doesn't have the same immunity from going to jail as the former one-term twice-impeached president does.

Former Arizona GOP governor candidate Kari Lake wants people to be willing to go to jail for her in order to stop the certification of Governor-elect Katie Hobbs' victory. pic.twitter.com/f9KpEDyOvH — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: portrait of Kari Lake by Lois Keller