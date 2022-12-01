This letter, which purports to represent a large batch of Twitter's recently laid-off employees, is pure entertainment gold. Elon Musk's history proves he enjoys unnecessarily spending money on lawyers and has made his recent purchase of Twitter into an adventure in litigation. It is a joy to read the opening salvo of a firm ready to cash in for it's clients.
Lawyers for Twitter's thousands of wronged employees step up to the plate
- elon musk
Phony free-speech advocate Elon Musk bans prominent left wing Twitter accounts
Right-wingers hail Elon Musk as a champion of free speech. He frequently boasts of his opposition to censorship in all forms and claims to defend the right of individuals to express their opinions, no matter how controversial they may be. In reality, Musk does not support free expression as much as he pretends to and… READ THE REST
Musk declares his tiff with Apple over, after Tim Cook gives him a campus tour
Twitter's owner has declared his recent blood match with Apple resolved! Apparently, Elon misunderstood all along, and Tim Cook's tour of Apple's impressive and shiny campus has cleared the air. I assume the tour was free, and Elon can return to the vital work of trashing his new company. Ars Technica: Elon Musk said he… READ THE REST
Twitter suspends its Covid-19 misleading information policy
It's unfortunate that Space Karen was tricked into buying Twitter at a vastly inflated price, but it's even more concerning that Twitter is now no longer enforcing its Covid misinformation policy. "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," it states on its website. From CNN: Between January 2020… READ THE REST
