Lawyers for Twitter's thousands of wronged employees step up to the plate

Jason Weisberger
Elon Musk Horse Trader

This letter, which purports to represent a large batch of Twitter's recently laid-off employees, is pure entertainment gold. Elon Musk's history proves he enjoys unnecessarily spending money on lawyers and has made his recent purchase of Twitter into an adventure in litigation. It is a joy to read the opening salvo of a firm ready to cash in for it's clients.