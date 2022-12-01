Netflix's Wednesday broke Stranger Things watch record

To paraphrase the great Mark Twain, the rumors of Netflix's demise have been greatly exaggerated. A few months ago, many fans and folks in the media thought that Netflix's recent dip in subscribers would spell the end for the streaming giant. Around the same time, other reports also began to surface about how much headway Disney Plus was making in the world of streaming, which only furthered the negative chatter. However, it's safe the say that Netflix is still as popular as ever. Netflix practically dominated the watercooler conversation in 2022 with Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story and Stranger Things season 4. Now you can add Tim Burton's Wednesday to the list as well.
According to Comic Book Resources, Netflix's Wednesday just broke Stranger Things' record for watch time in a single week. The Jenny Ortega-led series features the eponymous Wednesday Addams alongside Luis Guzmán's comic strip accurate Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia.
It seems viewers of Tim Burton's Wednesday are just as unblinking as its title character as the series has just broken Netflix's record for most hours viewed in one week for an English-language program, a distinction previously held by Stranger Things Season 4.
According to the streamer, which posted the news on Twitter, Wednesday has clocked 341.2 million hours viewed in its debut week. This bests Stranger Things Season 4's previous record of 335.01 million, which was set during the last week of May/first week of June.
Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán hit Netflix on Nov. 21, becoming the streamer's most watched series in 83 countries. The show has also been generally well-received by both critics and audiences, holding a 70% critic score and 88% audience rating at the time of this article. This makes Wednesday the best reviewed entry in the Addams Family franchise since Barry Sonnenfeld's Addams Family Values (1993), which holds a 74% critic rating and a 63% audience score.https://www.cbr.com/wednesdays-first-week-absolutely-destroyed-stranger-things-audience-record/