Netflix's Wednesday broke Stranger Things watch record

To paraphrase the great Mark Twain, the rumors of Netflix's demise have been greatly exaggerated. A few months ago, many fans and folks in the media thought that Netflix's recent dip in subscribers would spell the end for the streaming giant. Around the same time, other reports also began to surface about how much headway Disney Plus was making in the world of streaming, which only furthered the negative chatter. However, it's safe the say that Netflix is still as popular as ever. Netflix practically dominated the watercooler conversation in 2022 with Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story and Stranger Things season 4. Now you can add Tim Burton's Wednesday to the list as well.

According to Comic Book Resources, Netflix's Wednesday just broke Stranger Things' record for watch time in a single week. The Jenny Ortega-led series features the eponymous Wednesday Addams alongside Luis Guzmán's comic strip accurate Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia.