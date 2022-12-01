Help wanted: "Bloodthirsty" Director of Rodent Mitigation to deal with New York City's rat problem

The New York City Office of the Mayor is seeking a Director of Rodent Mitigation to deal with the city's brutal rat problem. Sounds like serious business even though the job posting mentions some comedic (?) qualifications:

Do you have what it takes to do the impossible? A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in

urban planning, project management, or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination

and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City's relentless rat population?

If so, your dream job awaits: New York's Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.

The Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation is a high-visibility, high-impact leadership role with one of

the most important tasks in city government – keeping the city's rats in check and on notice. Despite

their successful public engagement strategy and cheeky social media presence, rats are not our friends –

they are enemies that must be vanquished by the combined forces of our city government. Rodents

spread disease, damage homes and wiring, and even attempt to control the movements of kitchen

staffers in an effort to take over human jobs. Cunning, voracious, and prolific, New York City's rats are

legendary for their survival skills, but they don't run this city – we do.

Reporting to the Deputy Mayor for Operations and in the Mayor's Office at City Hall, the Citywide

Director of Rat Mitigation is a 24/7 job requiring stamina and stagecraft. The ideal candidate is highly

motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including

improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and

wholesale slaughter.