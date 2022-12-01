Snap CEO's strategy to save the ailing start-up? Togetherness

In what appears to be an attempt to kill company morale, Snap's CEO used a lot of new-age sounding reasons to demand his employees get back into the office and save his faltering startup. Killing their work-from-home program, which he regards as an "individual convenience," the collegial atmosphere of their offices will return the company to its former glory.

Yahoo:

Starting in February, Snap employees will be expected to spend at least 80% of their time in the office, coming out to four days a week for most employees, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The policy, which CEO Evan Spiegel called "default together," would apply to all of Snap's 30 offices around the world.

Spiegel said the new return-to-office policy would help Snap achieve its "full potential" and argued that what workers might give up "in terms of our individual convenience" would be offset by "our collective success."