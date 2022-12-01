Squid Game star charged with indecent assault

78-year-old Emmy nominee Oh Young-soo, who starred as the old man in the hit Netflix series Squid Game, was charged with indecent assault, reports CBS News. He is accused of assaulting a woman in 2017.

From CBS:

South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by a reporter, saying that he had only held the woman's hands to "show her the way" as they walked around a lake. According to JTBC, Oh said he had offered the woman an apology, not because he acknowledged the accusations against him but because the woman allegedly told him she "wouldn't raise an issue" about the incident if he did.