The 1989 Batmobile is now on sale

Unlike his cohorts in the Justice League, there's been a new Batman movie for every generation since the 80s. Batman's mythos and origin are so incredibly timeless that it doesn't require much effort to make the character work in live-action. In addition to the actors behind Batman's legendary cowl, other aspects of Batman change with each subsequent iteration. Take the Caped Crusader's Batmobile, for example.

You can infer a lot about the tone of a Batman flick depending on what his famous set of wheels looks like. In the grounded and realistic Nolan films, Christian Bale's armor-clad Batman possesses a tank variant of the Batmobile. Matt Reeves' version of the Dark Knight, who operates like an urban boogie man, boasts a sleek Batmobile that amplifies his status as the apex predator of Gotham's criminal contingent. And then there's the iconic 1989 Batmobile, equipped with a campy set of bat wings that perfectly establishes the highly theatrical and over-the-top incarnation that Tim Burton brought to cinemas.

If you're a fan of the 89 Batmobile and have a million dollars to blow, you can actually own the vehicle.