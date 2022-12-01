The 1989 Batmobile is now on sale

Unlike his cohorts in the Justice League, there's been a new Batman movie for every generation since the 80s. Batman's mythos and origin are so incredibly timeless that it doesn't require much effort to make the character work in live-action. In addition to the actors behind Batman's legendary cowl, other aspects of Batman change with each subsequent iteration. Take the Caped Crusader's Batmobile, for example.
You can infer a lot about the tone of a Batman flick depending on what his famous set of wheels looks like. In the grounded and realistic Nolan films, Christian Bale's armor-clad Batman possesses a tank variant of the Batmobile. Matt Reeves' version of the Dark Knight, who operates like an urban boogie man, boasts a sleek Batmobile that amplifies his status as the apex predator of Gotham's criminal contingent. And then there's the iconic 1989 Batmobile, equipped with a campy set of bat wings that perfectly establishes the highly theatrical and over-the-top incarnation that Tim Burton brought to cinemas.
If you're a fan of the 89 Batmobile and have a million dollars to blow, you can actually own the vehicle.
Warner Bros. Pictures' Batmobile from Tim Burton's live-action films Batman(1989) and Batman Returns (1992) is now being sold by Classic Auto Mall on consignment. Following its appearance in the two classic films, the car would end up at New Jersey's Six Flags where it was used as a prop for the Batman Returns roller coaster before being purchased by an avid movie car collector who now lists the historic vehicle to the public for the very first time.
The 1989 Batmobile is currently being offered for $1.5 million USD. Head over to the Classic Auto Mall website for a closer look.