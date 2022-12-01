USPS Operation Santa program lets people respond to kids' Santa letters with gifts

USPS Operation Santa is a popular 110-year-old program that allows volunteers to adopt a kid's letter to Santa as a way "to help children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise may not." To become a magic maker, you first have to make an account and have your identity verified. Then you'll have the opportunity to scan adoptable letters, pick one (or more), and start granting wishes.

Hopeful as ever, kids tend to wish big! You don't have to fulfill their expensive requests. You can either adopt a letter that better suits your budget, or you can find an alternative way to make their holiday special. Whether they receive presents or not, just hearing back from Santa is a win for any child!

