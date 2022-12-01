Why dust might make or break future human presence on the Moon

Of all the things that might endanger astronauts and their life-sustaining equipment on the Moon, the biggest threat might surprise you: dust. Lunar dust gets into everything, and during the Apollo missions, it turned out to be incredibly destructive. If humans are going to have an up-close and personal relationship with Luna going forward, we're going to have to go to war with regolithic dust.



In this Real Engineering video, Brian McManus looks at the dust of the Moon, how it's formed, distributed, why it can be so destructive, and what engineers are doing to repel this "life-limiting threat" for future missions.