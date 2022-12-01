William Gibson's Neuromancer coming to Apple TV+

Jack in. William Gibson's profoundly-influential 1984 cyberpunk novel Neuromancer is coming to Apple TV+ and Miles Teller (Fantastic Four, Top Gun: Maverick) is apparently the studio's first choice to play protagonist Case. According to The Illuminerdi, Gibson is an executive producer and Graham Roland (Lost, Jack Ryan) is a writer, producer, and showrunner. Production is slated to begin in summer 2023. From The Illuminerdi:

Neuromancer is additionally currently casting the female lead, Molly. They are looking for an actress in her 30's or 40's, who is physically fit. Molly is a mercenary, who was recruited by the same person as Case. The character is supposed to resemble Trinity from the Matrix films. It is intended that Molly will carry over as the lead for a potential Season 2 and 3.

Lastly, Neuromancer is casting Linda Lee, Case's love interest. They are looking for an actress in her 20s or 30s for a recurring role.