Amazon Prime Video is set to join forces with DC Comics' animation

Initially, when David Zaslav started steering the ship at Warner Brothers Discovery and began axing DC content left and right, several fans were apprehensive about the future of Marvel's distinguished competition. It's now been a few months since Zaslav's rapid restructuring of DC began, and if we're being fair, the future looks bright.

In what should have been an obvious choice, Zaslav decided it was time for DC's multimedia brand should have its own version of Marvel's Kevin Feige and selected fan-favorite director James Gunn to fill the role. Although Gunn and his partner Peter Safran haven't made any official announcements about where the brand is heading cinematically, fans are already more optimistic about DC's vitality than ever before.

In an effort to keep the positive momentum going, word around the campfire is that DC is going to work with Amazon Prime Video to distribute new animated features in the coming years.