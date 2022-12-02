Check out the trailer for James Gunn's MCU swan song with Guardians of the Galaxy 3

In their hit song, It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday, Boyz II Men said it best, "it's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday." Since his introduction to the Marvel cinematic universe with Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn has become one of the brand's most innovative and visionary filmmakers. With his quirky humor and eccentric style, Gunn was able to transform a group z tier Marvel characters into one of the premier superhero teams around the world. Hell, one could even argue that Gunn's success with Guardians helped shape Marvel's tonal identity post-2014.

Now that David Zaslav has appointed the talented director as the head of DC's new and improved multimedia division, James Gunn won't be able to come outside and play with Marvel fans anymore. In the trailer linked above, you can check out Gunn's triumphant return to the MCU with the final installment of the franchise he helped incept with Guardians of the Galaxy 3.