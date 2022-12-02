Cop who shot burger-eating teen charged with attempted murder

James Brennard, the San Antonio cop who opened fire on an unarmed teenage eating a burger in a parking lot, now faces charges of attempted murder. Brennard was earlier charged with assaulting 17-year-old Erik Cantu after surprising him in his parked car and firing 10 shots into his vehicle after he panicked and drove away. Cantu's injuries are extensive and life-changing, according to his parents.

Brennand was fired from the San Antonio Police Department days after the shooting. … San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at the time of the arrest, "There is no question in anybody's mind looking at that (body camera) video that the shooting is not justified." The police chief has said Brennand's actions violated the department's policies against shooting at moving vehicles. Each count of aggravated assault Brennand faces carries a sentence of five to 99 years, and the attempted murder charge added by the grand jury carries a sentence of two to 20 years.