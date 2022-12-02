Dog fed up with pup's loud squeaky noise properly puts an end to it (video)

A frisky golden retriever didn't care that it was the end of the day. While everyone else — two humans and an older dog — was trying to chillax in the living room, the young pup wouldn't stop zooming around, excitedly squeaking his toy while he was at it.

Finally, the older pooch, not able to take another minute of the ruckus, decided enough was enough. And the way he handled it — not by snapping but by kindly (yet firmly) taking matters into his own hands, er, mouth — was a lesson all parents and caregivers could learn from. (See video below.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: LauraVl / shutterstock.com

