Give the gift of security with this top-rated indoor camera, with free delivery by Christmas guaranteed

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Running late on your holiday shopping? It's your last chance to get gifts in time. For example, when you buy this award-winning security camera by December 8, you can rest assured your order will be there under the tree in time for Christmas. The Bosma X1 usually retails for $99, but it's now available for just $39.99 with free shipping. That's 60% off, and no coupons are necessary to claim this deal.

Here's why this camera is an excellent investment. You can place it inside your home, and it'll record any movement. In addition, you can rest assured it won't miss anything thanks to its 145 wide-angle view and 360-degree rotation. It even has night vision, so it'll clearly record no matter what the light situation is.

You can watch everything the Bosma X1 picks up on your phone. Moreover, you can watch it live (in full 1080p HD, no less). Of course, there's no need to stay glued to the video feed, as the Bosma app will alert you if you need to see anything. Additionally, it provides two-way audio, meaning it'll also pick up any noise in the home. You can also communicate through the camera (that's one creative way to scare any mice creeping through your kitchen.) Lastly, the small, sleek design allows the X1 to blend into the environment without detracting from your home's aesthetic.

Naturally, the Bosma X1 has picked up scores of fans since its debut. It's a top-rated device on Amazon and won a Red Dot award in 2019. Simply put, it's an effective and affordable security camera that will make you feel safer and more secure in your home.

During our Last Chance shipping event, you can buy the Bosma XL Indoor Security Camera for only $39.99. Just be sure to order by December 8 to ensure timely delivery by Christmas.

Prices subject to change.