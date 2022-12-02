Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting a swastika

GOP darling Ye, aka Kanye West, was finally suspended from Twitter this morning after he posted what appeared to be a Star of David branded with a swastika Thursday night, according to NBC News. Hours earlier he had praised Hitler, referred to the "Jewish media," and made antisemitic "jokes" in an interview with Alex Jones.

"The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world," Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner guest said on the Infowars podcast. "I see good things about Hitler, also."

From NBC News:

The account for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, read as "account suspended" early Friday. Musk wrote on the platform that the suspension was "for incitement to violence." The length of the suspension was not immediately clear. … Ye wore a black full-face mask in the [Alex Jones] interview. White supremacist Nick Fuentes was also on the program, which was livestreamed. But it was after Ye's account tweeted the image of the Star of David later Thursday that he was suspended.

After months of anti-semitic remarks and behavior, his fawning Republican suitors such as Trump, Fox & Friends, and bosom buddy Tucker Carlson have sheepishly tip-toed away. But it wasn't until this morning that Elon Musk took his first step back. Some may say Ye finally crossed a line with Elon Musk, but nah, it would be more accurate to Musk just needs a time out to see where dwindling advertising base now stands.