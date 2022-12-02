Learn all you'll ever need to know about pans in this 20-minute video

How much do you know about pans? Before watching this video, I felt like I knew almost nothing about them. After watching it, I feel like my pan-knowledge is in the top ten percentile. I now know the difference between a French fry pan and an American one, and the difference between a saucepan and a saute pan. I also learned that there is something called a rondeau, which is like a big saute pan and is good for frying, searing, and braising. And it turns out stainless steel pans aren't very good conductors of heat, but they aren't as reactive as aluminum.