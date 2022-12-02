It is beyond scary that the President of the United States of America must remind us that the holocaust was real. Millions of Jews, Roma, gay people, and other minorities were rounded up and exterminated. People admiring Hitler are sick.
President Biden's message on holocaust deniers
