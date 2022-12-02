This is Pantone's color of the year as "created" by Midjourney's AI

Pantone's color of the year for 2023 is a bright red dubbed "Viva Magenta." At least it's not called MAGA Magenta. From the New York Times:
The shade was selected by human trend prognosticators who survey fashion and design, then interpreted by the A.I. tool Midjourney to create what Pantone described as an "endless new ecosystem to be explored, called 'the Magentaverse.'" In a news release, the company called Viva Magenta, a.k.a. Pantone 18-1750, "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time."
Here is what Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, had to say about the new hue:
In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.