This is Pantone's color of the year as "created" by Midjourney's AI

Pantone's color of the year for 2023 is a bright red dubbed "Viva Magenta." At least it's not called MAGA Magenta. From the New York Times:

The shade was selected by human trend prognosticators who survey fashion and design, then interpreted by the A.I. tool Midjourney to create what Pantone described as an "endless new ecosystem to be explored, called 'the Magentaverse.'" In a news release, the company called Viva Magenta, a.k.a. Pantone 18-1750, "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time."

Here is what Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, had to say about the new hue: