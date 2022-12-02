Uvalde survivors file $27bn class-action lawsuit against coward cops

19 children and 2 teachers were killed in a mass shooting this summer at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, while police officers—eventually 376 of them, according to one count—waited, dithered and cowered outside the classroom. But many more children were injured, too, and they're now suing the city of Uvalde, Uvalde police department, Texas Department of Public Safety and several police and school officials for their failure to follow their own protocols.

"Parents were telling us that kids are threatening suicide, they're totally changed from what they were on May 23, the day before the incident," Bonner told reporters in Uvalde on Wednesday.

"One child is having the nightmare that she's having a heart attack. In fact two children. The parents are traumatized because they've seen this totally night-and-day change."

A spokesperson for the city of Uvalde said on Thursday the city had not been served with the lawsuit and would not comment on pending litigation.