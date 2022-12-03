Everything's bigger in Australia

Sometimes you only scratch the surface. Australia's obsession with giant tourist attractions goes far beyond a simple fiberglass lobster. Apparently, there are over 600 of the things, from the classic Big Banana to Wagin's giant ram. This is such a prevalent trend that there's even an entire Wikipedia page dedicated solely to chronicling every single one of them in detail, if you feel like spending an hour scrolling through an exhaustive list.

I suppose my only question is: why? What about the kind of roadside attraction you'd drive past in the Midwest is so attractive to Australians—and people visiting Australia? Big bulls, big bowls, big bicycles—it boggles the mind.