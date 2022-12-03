Galleries of AI art from Midjourney

AI art is hot right now, that's for sure. I'm fascinated by what folks are creating—some of it is just so terrific. I recently joined the "Official Midjourney" Facebook page, where folks post the art they're generating, and I thought I'd share some of my favorites.

If you don't know what Midjourney is, here's a quick primer from How-to Geek:

Before we talk about Midjourney, let's start with DALL-E 2, the one you may have heard about. DALL-E 2 sits at the high end of these AI-based image generator tools. It can create completely brand new images from a simple text prompt. You enter "a robot eating a taco," and it creates an image depicting a robot eating a taco. At the more basic level is Craiyon, formerly known as "DALL-E mini." This is a free web tool that anyone can use, but it's not nearly as sophisticated as DALL-E 2. The results are often strange and somewhat creepy, but it's still very fun to play with. Midjourney sits somewhere in the middle of DALL-E 2 and Craiyon. It also uses AI and machine learning to generate images based on text prompts. The results are usually quite good, but not as mind-blowing as DALL-E 2. The important thing is anyone can try the beta version of Midjourney right now (as of August 2022,) unlike DALL-E 2. No waiting period required.

If you want to start generating your own AI art on Midjourney, How-to Geek also explains how to sign up. Here are the first parts of their instructions; you can head here to read the rest:

Here are two of my favorite Midjourney galleries to inspire you: First, check out this wild set of images by Cesare Parmiggiani: "Grannies are preparing to face a cold winter." Next, have your mind blown by Matt Panfil's "A Very Lisa Frank Apocalypse."