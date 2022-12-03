In search of a more "Bible accurate" Christmas

If you (like me) are fascinated by the pagan origins of Christmas traditions and the clear falsehoods of modern depictions of the blessed event, you've likely heard many of the things presented in this video (the Roman census actually took place 6 years before the allegedly nativity story (and Herod had died 4 years before that), "inn" is a mistranslation of the Greek "guest room," and the born- in-a-manger story does not appear in the Bible).

But it's still interesting to imagine what things would've looked like based on the Biblical and historical source material, with hundreds of terrifying, thousand-eyed angels chanting in the sky and a group of three Zoroastrian sorcerers (the Magi) bringing the gift of myrrh (used to embalm the dead) to an alleged virgin birth. Sounds like a bad trip.

And then there's the part about Jesus' foreskin.