This 16-minute BBC video, about the wife and son of Oathkeeper Stewart Rhodes and what life was like living with him (and escaping his clutches), sounds like breaking from of a cult.

Living off of survival rations of oatmeal and apple chips and in daily fear for their lives, they spent two years planning the family's eventual getaway. Then, in their new hideout, they took turns 24/7 standing guard in case he tracked them down. Heartbreaking stuff.