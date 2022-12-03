Walnut-like lump on Christmas tree brings the gift of teeming baby mantises

Be on the lookout for any unusual walnut-sized clumps on your Christmas tree before bringing it inside—you might have a nest of Praying Mantis eggs!

If you assume this issue is uncommon, you might want to take a look at the number of Twitter users who have come forward to share their experiences. As said by one: "Our Christmas tree apparently had a nest of praying mantis eggs and it hatched and now a thousand praying mantises are in my living room." Another wrote: "I'm taking my Christmas tree down (I know it's late) but I see this small acorn like thing on a limb and now I see a bunch of these dudes come out…preying mantis? Help!"