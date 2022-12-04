A love song to an angry chihuahua

Jennifer Sandlin
screengrab: Playboy Manbaby's TikTok

Everyone, meet Robbie Pfeffer's angry son. I can't stop watching this ridiculous rendition of Dancing Queen, courtesy of the lead singer of Playboy Manbaby, and his angry Chihuahua. Oeoeoeoleo, commenting on the video, stated, "I am a vet and this is the finest TikTok I have ever seen. I have no notes." I agree 100%. Enjoy!

@playboymanbaby

Everyone, meet my angry son. #abba #dancingqueen #chiuahua #chiuhuahuasoftiktok #dog #dogsoftiktok #parody #smalldogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Playboy Manbaby