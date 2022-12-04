Everyone, meet Robbie Pfeffer's angry son. I can't stop watching this ridiculous rendition of Dancing Queen, courtesy of the lead singer of Playboy Manbaby, and his angry Chihuahua. Oeoeoeoleo, commenting on the video, stated, "I am a vet and this is the finest TikTok I have ever seen. I have no notes." I agree 100%. Enjoy!
A love song to an angry chihuahua
