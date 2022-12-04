Check out the first trailer for The Last of Us

Video games have gone through a series of radical evolutions over the years. The technological leaps in graphics and gameplay are impressive in their own right, but the growing sophistication within the narrative of video games has been spellbinding. In the late 80s and early 90s, scant was the number of games that sought to tell complex stories that aimed to satiate the narrative appetite of adult fans. In modernity, most triple-A games are designed with the intention of creating immersive worlds and stories for older fans. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is one of the best examples of a modern triple-A game.

The Last of Us stands as one of the most engaging and rich narratives ever produced in the medium of video games. Almost as soon as the first game was finished, fans began to speculate how a movie or television show based on the game would fare. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the new television show based on Naughty Dog's hit game.