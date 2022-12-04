Donald Trump calls for termination of U.S. constitution

Right-wingers are often wrong about what the U.S. Constitution provides, but they do worship the image of it they have, and present it as the inalienable core of all American civics, law and life. And they mean it, right? It's not just a pose they take, a device to police one another and impress moderate pundits? Former president Donald Trump calling for the constitution to be terminated is something they're not on board with, right?

"Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social and accused "Big Tech" of working closely with Democrats. "Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

Well, it's Sunday, let's give them a day off.