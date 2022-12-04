Hidden Valley's ranch dressing-themed ranch house

Maximalist designer Dani Dazey, best known for her Trixie Motel and its accompanying reality TV series. Hidden Valley Ranch, best known by my age group as the favored condiment to dip pizza slices in. Worlds have collided, and in an unfathomable brand-synergy move, the two have collaborated to create, as far as I can tell, the very first home decor line inspired by a salad dressing. Feel free to fact-check me on that, readers.

The collection ranges from a simple notebook to a ten-thousand dollar couch apparently marketed towards the five people in the world who like ranch dressing, modern maximalist design, and are unfathomably rich.

…That bedspread is kind of cute, though.