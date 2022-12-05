Found in an 1850s shipwreck, the world's most valuable vintage jeans are up for auction

Do you like Levi's jeans? Do you like them enough to want to own the earliest known pair, dating to the 1850s? This might just be your lucky day. The California Gold Marketing Group has put a range of items recovered from the 1857 shipwreck of the SS Central America up for auction. Although the staggering amount of gold on board at the time seems not to be among the items on offer, there is an impressive collection of ephemera from the five-hundred-odd passengers aboard, among them a genuine pair of Levi Strauss jeans estimated to be worth over a million dollars. There's 'distressed', and then there's this. If nothing else, it'd make a nice conversation starter.