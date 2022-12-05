Guns N' Roses band sues Guns and Roses shop that actually sells guns… and roses

Guns N' Roses is suing Texas Guns and Roses, a firearm shop in Houston that also sells flowers. The shop has held a trademark on the name since 2016 but apparently it wasn't until three years later that the band noticed and sent their first cease and desist letter.
Now, the band is asking for damages, costs, and attorney fees. From the lawsuit filing, obtained by USA Today:
"This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of Defendant's business… GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with Defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer. Furthermore, Defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the Website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers."