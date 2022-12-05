How to take a quokka selfie

If you ever find yourself on Rottnest Island, off the coast of Western Australia, you're probably there for the quokkas. And if so, you're gonna need to be prepared to take the best quokka selfies possible, because, let's face it, for most of us that would be a once in a lifetime trip, and you're gonna want to get it right. Here's a video tutorial by Daxon, a wildlife photographer, filmed on Rottnest Island alongside many quokka friends. Daxon gives you all the info you need to master the quokka selfie. And as a bonus, you get to see footage of lots of quokka cuties. And here's another awesome quokka video—a compilation of folks visiting Rottnest Island and taking selfies with quokkas. I just can't get enough of these quokkas! Visiting Rottnest Island is on my bucket list, that's for sure!