Kanye West calls Elon Musk "half-Chinese, genetic hybrid" in latest rant

As the toxic stew, aka the MAGA party, continues to boil and splatter, Kanye West pivoted from his usual anti-semite stance to spew Asian hate — toward Elon Musk — in an Instagram rant over the weekend.

After getting suspended from Twitter on Friday for his post of a swastika inside a Star of David, he shot back at Musk in his typical bizarro fashion, referring to Twitter's destroyer as a "half-Chinese" "genetic hybrid."

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African supermodel and we have an Elon," the Hitler-praising rapper, aka Ye, posted on Instagram (according to NDTV). "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck…"

Never to let an insult slide, Musk responded Sunday night, tweeting, "I take that as a compliment!"

And to think Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee embrace these clowns, as reflected by their "Kanye. Elon. Trump" tweet less than two months ago. Mysteriously, that tweet has since disappeared.