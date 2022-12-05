Mysterious dismembered extraterrestrial hand found on beach

Leticia Gomes Santiago and Devanir Souza were taking a romantic stroll on the beach of Ilha Comprida, Brazil when they stumbled upon a mysterious dismembered hand in the sand that was clearly not human. The skin was mostly gone but the bones remained. From Coast to Coast:

Upon returning to town, they showed the appendage to local residents, who offered a variety of theories for what the weird object could be with some echoing Santiago's fears that it was alien in nature while another posited that perhaps it had come from a mermaid. The couple's footage subsequently went viral online and caught the attention of marine biologist Eric Comin, who indicated that the limb had most likely come from an aquatic mammal, specifically a dolphin.

Sure, that's what They want you to think, but we know the truth.