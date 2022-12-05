Paul Thomas Anderson's next film shooting next summer

There's a tremendous burden attached to achieving greatness at a young age. If the pressure of the position doesn't cause your knees to buckle, the mounting insecurity that develops from not being able to top yourself will. Too often, prodigies and "overnight sensations" stumble out of the spotlight due to the psychological weight associated with their success.

By 28, Paul Thomas Anderson burst on the scene as one of the most refreshing and conversely mature voices in 90s cinema. After Boogie Nights hit theaters, Anderson became a hot rookie with sizeable buzz. Now in his 50s, Anderson hasn't just lived up to his potential; he's exceeded it time and time again. With a string of Oscar-nominated films under his belt, whenever Anderson decides to make a new film, cinephiles worldwide take notice.

According to Collider, Paul Thomas Anderson's return to cinemas after the critically acclaimed Licorice Pizza will begin shooting in the summer of next year.