Shmeat safe to eat, says FDA

Rob Beschizza
📷 'Hakket-oksekoed.jpg' by Gajda-13, GNU free license

Lab-grown meat is safe to eat, reports the Food and Drug Administration. Though shmeat is not yet available to consumers, progress has been made since the $330,000 shmeatburger and the ruling should fire up developers working on commercializing the meat looms. Though not vegan—shmeat grows from cells taken from living animals—animal welfare groups such as PETA have widely promoted lab meat as an alternative to farming, which has a major climate impact beyond its more obvious cruelties.